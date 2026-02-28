Unseen images from Virosh wedding surface: Rashmika Mandanna makes bridal entry in a doli | See pics

New Delhi:

Unseen pictures from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's February 26 wedding reveal the bride's grand entry in a majestic palki at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. The event was designed by RVR Eventz & Design and had a beautiful theme of the Periodic Era with shades of earthy tones and terracotta.

Since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s intimate Telugu wedding on February 26, 2026, the event has been trending on timelines. The beautiful ceremony was a serene experience at the tranquil Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Now, the unseen pictures from the couple’s special day are revealing the beauty of the event.

Decor at Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

In the newly surfaced pictures, Rashmika is seen sitting in a regal palki, winking at the camera, and even making a heart gesture with her fingers, while in one of the pictures, Vijay is seen waiting for his bride, holding a sword, looking every bit the perfect groom, soaking in the moments before the wedding rituals begin.

The wedding was planned with the theme of Periodic Era, not in the way of a grandiose show but in the form of paying homage to the rich cultural heritage of the country. Rather than going overboard with the decorations, the wedding planners chose to celebrate the beauty of the venue itself. The wedding featured earth tones, with terracotta being incorporated in the decor in an artistic way.

The wedding decorator has stated that everything, from the structures to the flowers, to the ceremonial spaces, was done with a lot of intention. Vijay's choice of terracotta being incorporated in the decor was fulfilled, while his mother's choice of including sacred mantras in the Adduthera was also fulfilled, making the wedding extremely personal for the couple.

The two will now be seen in upcoming movie Ranabaali.

Also Read: Ranabaali: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda look unrecognisable in Endhayya Saami | Watch