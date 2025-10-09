UK PM Keir Starmer enjoys Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana' during visit to YRF studio UK PM Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, enjoyed the iconic DDLJ song 'Tujhe Dekha To', celebrating 30 years of the Bollywood classic and UK-YRF's strong ties. Watch the video here.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is currently in India for his first official visit. In a significant moment, he visited Yash Raj Studios on Wednesday, where he was treated to the classic song 'Tujhe Dekha To' from Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ).

Taking to their Instagram handle, Yash Raj Films shared a video of UK PM Keir Starmer experiencing the iconic song at the studio. YRF expressed their honour in hosting the UK Prime Minister. The caption read, "Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister @keirstarmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday!"

UK PM Keir Starmer visits YRF studio

Yash Raj Films also highlighted the longstanding relationship between the UK and YRF. The note further stated, "The UK & YRF’s relationship goes back a long way, and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) as the Bollywood blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary."

YRF to produce three movies in the UK

YRF also spoke about its ties with the UK, as the production house is set to produce three films starting in 2026. The note also reads, "Our ties with the UK deepen with a three-movie production pact starting in 2026. YRF is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical Come Fall In Love, to entertain audiences with this beautiful cross-cultural, East meets West love story!"

About Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The romantic drama film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was directed by Aditya Chopra and released in 1995. The film was a blockbuster hit with worldwide collections of Rs 102.50 crore. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi and others in the lead roles. It has an IMDb rating of 8 and is available to stream on the Prime Video platform.

