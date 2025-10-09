Priyanka Chopra's pre-Karwa Chauth mehndi moments with daughter Malti are too cute to miss | See Pics Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her pre-Karva Chauth celebrations with daughter Malti. She also flaunted her mehndi design with husband Nick Jonas' name. Malti's henna-applied hands stole the spotlight.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday shared a sneak peek into her pre-Karwa Chauth celebrations. The Citadel actress is all set to celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival, Karva Chauth, with her husband Nick Jonas. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The festival has begun early for the actress, as she is busy shooting in India and the US. Taking to the Instagram stories, Priyanka shared pictures and videos of her a video of her palm where she applied mehndi.

Priyanka Chopra's pre-Karwa Chauth celebration with daughter Malti

Priyanka shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who also took part in the celebration. The adorable photo of her three-year-old daughter's henna-applied hands is too cute to miss.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA)Screengrab taken from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022 through surrogacy. In January 2022, Priyanka shared the news with her fans on Instagram, writing, "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka writes Nick's official name in mehndi

In the video, the Agneepath actress flaunted her mehndi design, which features her husband Nick Jonas' name, 'Nicholas', in the centre of her palm. For the note, she wrote, "@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karva Chauth."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA)Screengrab taken from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Actor's work front

The 43-year-old actress Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the action thriller film 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino and others. According to details available on IMDb, she will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's project tentatively titled 'SSMB29' opposite Mahesh Babu.

