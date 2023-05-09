TV actress Chandrika's husband booked for banging 15-month-old baby against floor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE CCTV footage/Chandrika Saha

The husband of a television actress has been booked for allegedly injuring their 15-month-old son. Chandrika Saha, who is known for her work in shows such as 'Adaalat', 'C.I.D.' and 'Savdhaan India: Crime Alert', has filed a report against her husband Aman Mishra for banging their 15-month-old toddler against the floor their bedroom, thrice. Reportedly, the child, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Malad West, is said to be stable.

Elaborating on the episode, Chandrika Saha said she has asked her husband to take care of the infant and saw him take the child into the infant’s bedroom. The actress said that after a few minutes, she heard her son cry again and then heard a loud thud. She rushed inside and saw her son lying injured on the floor. Upon seeing the footage she found out that her husband had banged the toddler on the floor thrice. Saha saw the baby crying and had injury marks.

According to reports, the actress shared that he was not happy with the birth of their child. Chandrika Saha told the police that she was a divorcee when she met Mishra, a share trader, in 2020. The two had an affair. When Saha found out that she was pregnant, he had insisted that she get an abortion. However, a doctor had advised against it. Later, they married last month, when their son was 14 months old.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' crew member receives threat, Mumbai Police provides security

Latest Entertainment News