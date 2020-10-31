Tulsi Kumar on how lockdown boosted independent music

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TULSIKUMAR15 Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar feels lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for independent music. She adds that the genre is here to stay because the audience is accepting independent music more than ever before.

"Due to lockdown, films are not releasing and we don't have any source of entertainment. So, people are more focused on creating singles," she noted.

Tulsi, who is the sister of T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar, has lent her voice to Bollywood numbers as well as singles, including her latest duet "Tanhaai" with Zain Imam. The song has been composed by "Bekhayali" fame Sachet-Parampara and written by Saeed Qaqdri.

"I have sung many Bollywood songs but since the last few years, I have been focusing a lot more on independent music and I am getting good response. I think independent music has become popular in India since the nineties," she said.

A singer has greater freedom with singles than film music. "When you sing for films, then you have to keep in mind the mood and situation of the film but when you create independent music, it gives the freedom to visualise and express feelings in one's own way," she noted.

About her new song, she said: " 'Tanhaai' is a very special song for me. After a long time, I have featured in a video and sung it as well, so I am more attached to this song. It's a pop-rock genre song and has soulful lyrics."

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, "Tanhaai" is streaming on YouTube.

