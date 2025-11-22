Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday is out now | Watch On Kartik Aaryan's 35th birthday, the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, have released the teaser of the film. His chemistry with Ananya Panday is being liked by fans.

New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan's fans received a special gift on his 35th birthday. The teaser of the actor's upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released on Saturday with great pomp.

Ananya and Kartik's chemistry in the teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is being loved by their fans and the film is being called a much needed Bollywood romance.

Kartik's entry in a hot look

Kartik Aaryan makes a stunning entry in the teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He appears shirtless in the very first scene. Ananya is also seen in a beach look. Then begins the banter between the characters. Both have different perspectives on love. In the film, Kartik plays Ray, a carefree young man, while Ananya plays Rumi, who is searching for a 90s-style love story in the modern hookup culture.

The film's tagline is unique

Before the teaser, the film's tagline, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri appears. It reads, 'If you have the next week to live, live it like the best week of your life.' This tagline reveals a layer of the film's story. The teaser reveals whether this story, which appears romantic and comedic, also contains a tragic twist. This will only be revealed when the film is released.

View the teaser here:

When will the film be released?

Karan Johar is producing the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Yes! After the much talked about drama between the filmmaker and Kartik after the Dostana 2 mess, the two have buried the bad pages and have collaborated for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film also stars veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Mahima Chaudhary, Mushtaq Khan, and Gaurav Pandey.

The film will be released on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas and will clash with YRF's Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

