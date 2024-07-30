Triptii Dimri-Kartik Aaryan to Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna, a look at 2024's fresh on-screen couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A look at 2024's fresh on-screen couple

In 2024, Bollywood is doing many new experiments in films. Several movies are being made with many new and unique pairs. There is already a lot of enthusiasm among the audience to see these fresh on-screen couples. Let us tell you today about some of those great pairs, whom the audience is eager to see together for the first time.

1. Sai Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari

The first pair in this list is Sai Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. Both are going to be seen together for the first time in the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. There is already a lot of enthusiasm among the audience about this film. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is going to be released on August 2nd 2024. Tabu and Ajay Devgan are also going to be seen in this film.

2. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are going to be seen together for the first time in the film 'Metro In Dinon'. Ever since the announcement of this film, the audience has been very excited to see this pair on screen. 'Metro In Dinon' is going to be released in theatres on September 13, 2024.

3. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri are going to show their acting skills together for the first time in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The audience is already eager to see this beautiful pair together. Both the stars are the crush of the audience. Now it will be interesting to see how many records this film can make at the box office. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be released on the occasion of Diwali.

4. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are going to be seen together for the first time in the much-talked-about film 'Chhaava' of the year 2024. There is a lot of buzz about director Laxman Utekar's next film 'Chhaava'. The film is going to be released on December 6, 2024.

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are going to be seen working together for the first time in 'Dhadak 2'. This film is going to be produced by Karan Johar. Since the announcement of this film, the audience has been eager to see 'Bad Newz' actor with the 'Gehrayiyan' star.

