'The Raja Saab' makers finally share teaser and release date, Prabhas says its time for horror-comedy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOT Prabhas starrer 'The Raja Saab's' release date announced

Pan-India superstar Prabhas is basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster 'Kalki 2898AD'. One of his upcoming films that has already created a buzz is the South film 'The Raja Saab' directed by Maruthi. This romantic horror entertainer has impressed the fans with its recently released first look. And now the makers have finally revealed Prabhas' look and release date.

Titled 'Fan India Glimpse', the teaser of Prabhas' film 'The Raja Saab' is all like a gift for his fans. Apart from this, the makers also released a new look of Prabhas in 'The Raja Saab' teaser. He is seen wearing a maroon jacket and black glasses and leaning forward towards a vintage car decorated with flowers. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with music by Thaman S. The production companies involved are People Media Factory and GSK Media.

Watch the teaser here:

'The Raja Saab' is a horror comedy

Maruti's upcoming film is a horror-comedy with lots of VFX. Prabhas will be seen with a thick beard and long hair in this fun-filled film. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agarwal are expected to play the lead roles, which will be their first film with Prabhas. Scheduled for release in early April 10, 2025, the film will be available in multiple languages ​​to reach a wide range of audiences.

Prabhas Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, many things about the film are still under wraps. It is expected that fans will get to know more about the story of Prabhas' in the coming days. Apart from this, Prabhas is going to work with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an action film named 'Spirit'. He may play the role of a cop in the film. He also has Salaar 2 and Kalki 2898 AD's sequel in the pipeline. It's safe to say that the actor has one of the busiest timelines in the Indian entertainment industry.

Also Read: Mona Singh recalls SRK walking in with Suhana, Aryan revealing that they were fans of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'