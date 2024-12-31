Triptii Dimri enjoys Finland snowfall with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri enjoys snowfall with Sam Merchant in Finland

Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri is vacationing in Finland these days. She keeps sharing photos and videos of her vacation with fans on social media. However, social media users have noticed that she is not alone on this vacation. Triptii posted a video on her Instagram post, a similar video was also seen on Sam Merchant's Instagram post. This proves the rumour of Triptii and Sam being in a relationship might be true.

Triptii seen enjoying the snow

Triptii Dimri has shared a video on her Instagram page, in which she is seen enjoying the falling snow. Along with this, the actress also wrote a caption with this video, 'Today it feels like this is the most beautiful moment of my life. Snow and lots of smiles.'

Sam Merchant also shared a video similar to Triptii's

Just as the Qala actor was seen playing with snow, a similar video was seen on Sam Merchant's Instagram story. Photos of many other locations in Finland can also be seen on Sam Merchant and Triptii Dimri's Instagram. Both have clicked similar photos and shared them on their Instagram page. But neither of them is seen in each other's videos and photos. In this way, somewhere the alleged couple wants to keep their relationship hidden from the world.

Triptii's upcoming film next year

Next year, Triptii Dimri will be seen in the film 'Dhadak 2'. Triptii's career graph has been great even in the year 2024. This year three of her films were released, 'Bad Newz' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. All three films performed well at the box office. Along with this, Triptii also joined the list of most searched actresses this year.

