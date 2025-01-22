Trevor Noah returns to host 67th annual Grammy Awards for fifth consecutive time

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Trevor Noah has previously hosted Grammys four times

Trevor Noah, a South African comedian, is set to return as host of the 2025 Grammys. This will be his fifth consecutive time. The announcement comes a little less than two weeks before the Grammys are set to take place, which is later than Noah has been lined up as host in past years, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The 2025 Grammy Awards will go ahead as planned on February 2, airing live from the venue in Los Angeles. Despite the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires in the region, the show will not only celebrate music but will also serve as a fundraiser for the relief efforts, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Still, just days before news broke of the Grammys sticking with their February 2 show, multiple sources shared that the Recording Academy was discussing whether the Grammys should be postponed or air as a fundraiser. The telecast will raise funds to aid wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames.

"We mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to our city in recent days," adding, "In response to this crisis, we are committed to providing ongoing assistance, including a USD 1 million donation that has already helped raise over USD 2 million in emergency aid to those in need," earlier said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, in a letter sent to Academy members, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Though the Grammys are proceeding as planned along with the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala, celebrating its 50th year, and the MusiCares Person of the Year celebration of The Grateful Dead, all three of the major record labels as well as Spotify and other music organizations have cancelled their pre-Grammy parties.

Noah has frequently talked about how he especially enjoys having a front-row seat to all of the star performances at the Grammys. Noah is credited as a producer of the Grammys show and has earned three Emmy nominations for the music event. He has been nominated for the Best Comedy Album Grammy three times.

(With ANI inputs)

