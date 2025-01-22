Warner Bros Pictures announces its 2025 slate, The Conjuring to Superman in lineup

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Warner Bros Pictures unveils its 2025 lineup of films

Warner Bros Pictures brings out its exciting lineup for 2025 for fans. The lineup includes Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth, horror thrillers like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Final Destination: Bloodlines, live-action like How to Train your Dragon 2, Wicked: For Good, gaming adaptations like A Minecraft Movie, Mortal Kombat II, a formula one racing film Fl along with Michael, a film on the legendary pop star Michael Jackson. While Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Academy Award-winning Bong Joon-Ho releasing on March 7.

On May 16, the worldwide record-breaking supernatural horror franchise is coming up with its sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines. The highly anticipated Formula 1 racing feature film Fl starring Brad Pitt releases on June 27. In his signature style, director James Gunn is taking on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe. Superman starring David Corenswet releases on July 11.

The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers the final thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe on September 5. A sci-fi horror film, The Bride starring Christian Bale releases on September 26. A live-action/CG hybrid road trip comedy, Animal Friends starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa releases on October 10. The sequel to 2021's blockbuster and based on popular video game, Mortal Kombat Il releases on October 24.

Anora, a romantic comedy releases on February 21. The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody releases on February 28. Both these films are strong Academy Award contenders. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the latest in the much-loved Bridget franchise sees the return of Renee Zellweger in the Titular role and is supported by a cast that includes Hugh Grant.

Black Bag, an espionage thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan releases on March 14. Jurassic World: Rebirth, a brand new edition of the eternal Jurassic saga starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Maheshala Ali and Rupert Friend and directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) releases on July 4.

The Bad Guys 2, from the Dream Works Animation Franchise, based on the popular Bad Guys book series by Aaron Blabey sees the return of the original voice cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos & Awkwafina releases on August 1.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Did Priyanka Chopra just confirm her Indian movie comeback with Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29?