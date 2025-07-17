Tomorrowland Music Festival: Belgium fire completely damages main stage a day before inauguration A day before the Tomorrowland Dance Music Festival in Belgium, a massive fire destroyed the main stage of the festival.

New Delhi:

Extensive preparations were going on for the Tomorrowland Dance Music Festival in Boom, Belgium. But an accident took place a day before the festival started. The main stage of Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium, came under fire. It can be seen in the viral video on social media that the fire is quite fierce. Reports suggest that at the time of the incident, 1,000 employees are understood to be on site.

An accident before the festival

The Tomorrowland Dance Music Festival is one of the most popular electronic music festivals in the world. Millions of fans from all over the world were preparing to reach here. Two days before the festival started, a massive fire broke out there on Wednesday, July 16. The main stage has been reduced to ashes after being engulfed in fire. Let us tell you that the festival is to start from July 18. This video has been shared by Viral Bhayani.

In a viral video on social media, the main stage of the festival held in Belgium can be seen burning in a fire. According to the report of local publication GVA, 'A large number of emergency services are present at the spot. People in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.'

No injuries reported

Thousands of employees are present at the spot. No one has been reported injured at the time of writing the news. Tomorrowland spokesperson Debbie Willemsen told Der Telegraaf, 'Emergency services are on the spot. Now our main priority is safety.' The accident happened when thousands of employees were busy preparing before the festival started. No person attending the festival was present there at the time of the accident.

