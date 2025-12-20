Tom Holland completes Spider-Man: Brand New Day shoot; here's when the film releases Tom Holland wrapped filming on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The filmmakers have also announced its release date.

It's a happy news for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Hollywood star Tom Holland has completed filming for his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

It is significant to note that the cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas. The film is written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna.

Destin Daniel shares pictures from last day shoot

The filmmaker shared pictures on his Instagram handle on Saturday, in which he is seen with the actor. He also shared a picture of the entire film crew. Destin Daniel Cretton praised the efforts of everyone involved in the film. 'I am deeply grateful to everyone who walked this journey with me. Thank you to Nick for holding down the fort for my family. Thank you to my kids for inspiring me to leave the house and make this movie.' Destin also praised the film's cast and crew.

Filmmaker praises Tom Holland

The filmmaker praised Tom Holland, writing, 'I love you so much and I'm excited for the world to see your incredible work on the big screen. Thank you for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, your relentless work ethic, your fearless performance, and your friendship. Filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is complete.'

Praising the cast, the filmmaker wrote, 'To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day. To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen.'

Tom Holland's work front

Besides Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland will also be seen in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey. This film features many big stars, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

