Avengers: Doomsday trailer not released with Avatar: Fire and Ash, fans disappointed Fans were disappointed as the Avengers: Doomsday trailer was not shown before Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings. For the unversed, Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release in May 2026.

New Delhi:

Fans of Marvel’s upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, were left disappointed when the trailers of the Hollywood film were not released before the screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19, 2025.

Earlier, there were reports that the makers of Robert Downey Jr's Avengers: Doomsday would release four trailers before the film’s release, with the first trailer attached to the screenings of Avatar 3: Fire and Ash. However, this did not happen as expected.

Viewers who attended the first-day, first-show of Avatar: Fire and Ash were disappointed as they did not get to see the Marvel trailer. Fans also took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration. Here’s what the Internet is saying about it.

Avengers: Doomsday trailer misses Avatar: Fire and Ash screening

One user wrote, "No Avengers Doomsday teaser trailer before the midnight showing of Avatar Fire & Ash. Oh well I really enjoyed Avatar Fire & Ash, I'd say maybe the run time was a bit too long but apart from that it was great (sic)."

Another added, "So Disney didn't actually attach the Avengers Doomsday trailer to many first viewings of Avatar: Fire And Ash, so a lot of people who saw Avatar solely for that trailer left disappointed. Man, Disney just can't do anything right lately, can they? (sic)"

One X post read, "Oh this is hysterical; I’ve been reading a lot of people saying they didn’t even get the Avengers Doomsday trailer in front of Avatar Fire and Ash. What a debacle Why pay to watch @officialavatar if just for the trailers if no guarantee they’ll show? Way to fk up @MarvelStudios (sic)."

Avengers: Doomsday release timeline and cast

The latest instalment on the Marvel Cinamatic Universe, Avengers: Doomsday is slated for May 2026 release. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the superhero action film will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr to Marvel films. The film also stars several veteran actors of the MCU, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

Avengers: Doomsday will also introduce new additions, including Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, members of the Fantastic Four - Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and X-Men members Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Kelsey Grammer.

Also Read: The Odyssey: New poster for Christopher Nolan's film unveiled; prologue to screen before Avatar: Fire and Ash