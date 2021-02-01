Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEANNESPENCER This National Dark Chocolate Day, learn how to best satisfy your sweet cravings with these 5 baking shows

Is there anything more decadent than rich melting dark chocolate to indulge your sweet tooth? On the flip side, baking a tough skill to master, it’s a science after all! From tempering chocolate to finding the right accompaniments to your culinary creations, it can be daunting to learn the ropes of the patisserie world. National Dark Chocolate Day is the perfect occasion to don your chef’s apron and learn to whip up some delicious confectionaries! We’ve rounded up 5 brilliant baking shows to help you channel your inner master chef to perfection.

1. Martha Bakes on Voot Select

Chef extraordinaire Martha Stewart gained global acclaim for her expertise for creating mouth-watering culinary treats. In her show Martha Bakes, she shares her all time favourite recipes, along with tips and tricks to produce the finest desserts. Baked by her lifetime of research and proficiency in the field, there’s no better person to play guru than renowned Martha Stewart. Catch all her inside tips on Voot Select.

2. The Home of Fabulous Cakes on Amazon Prime Video

Baker to the rich and famous, Fiona Cairns is a specialist when it comes to baking gourmet dessert. In her hit baking show, she explores the ins and outs of the baking world, imparting vital guidelines on learning the craft. From learning how to make the perfect seasonal treats to holiday themed delights, she teaches viewers the tricks of her trade.

3. Sugar Rush on Netflix

A little healthy competition never hurt anybody! In this captivating baking reality show, four teams of professional chefs battle it out to win a cash prize of $10,000! Experts judge them as they whip up delicious sweet treats while racing against the clock. Highly entertaining and educational at the same time, it’s the perfect show for you if you’re an aspirating baker!

4. Jamie’s Comfort Food on Voot Select

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is famous world over for creating simple yet immensely appealing authentic food. In his special cooking show, he recreates his favourite comfort foods, teaching viewers how master the perfect guilty indulgence. His lip-smacking desserts are to die for; you’ll be itching to create the same in no time! Catch his expert advice on Voot Select.

5. Nailed it! On Netflix

While it’s fascinating to watch master bakers create complicated gourmet cakes, where do you stand when creating the same? This hilarious baking show is an ode to amateur bakers who bravely take on the intimidating task of replicating complex cakes created by professionals in order to win a cash prize. The results range from being scarily accurate to hilarious fails, making this a massively charming and inspiring show.