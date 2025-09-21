Advertisement
  Live They Call Him OG pre-release event: Pawan Kalyan-starrer’s trailer launch tonight, big buzz in Tollywood

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is all set for the pre-release event of his upcoming film They Call Him OG. The trailer will be unveiled tonight, with fans eagerly waiting. The film also marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut, adding to the buzz across Bollywood and Tollywood.

Pawan Kalyan’s fierce look from They Call Him OG — the trailer launches tonight at the film’s grand pre-release event. Image Source : YouTube Video Screen Grab
Written BySakshi Verma  Edited ByKamna Arora  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'They Call Him OG'. The trailer of this anticipated film will be released today, for which Kalyan fans seem excited.

The movie, which will be released later this month, will be Pawan Kalyan's second release of the year after the periodic drama Hari Hara Vera Mallu. 

This film is not only special for Telugu cinema and Kalyan fans but also for Bollywood, as this film will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is being loved at the moment, with his extended cameo in Aryan Khan's debut film The Bads Of Bollywood.

Follow our LIVE blog for real-time updates from the OG pre-release event and trailer launch tonight.

Live updates :OG pre-release event and trailer launch

  • 12:57 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    OG pre-release event time

    The OG pre-release event will begin at 4:00 PM and will end at 10:30 PM. During this time, a musical concert and trailer launch of the movie will take place. Now it remains to see who all will be attending the event.

  • 12:19 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    OG pre-release event venue

    The OG pre-release event will be held in Hyderabad's LB Stadium. The grand musical celebration dedicated to the film starts at 4:00 PM IST

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Makers tease fans

    To create even more anticipation among fans, DVV Entertainment (OG's production house) took to their X profile and wrote, 'Imagine 40,000+ chanting OG OG OG at LB STADIUM…..#OG #OGConcert #TheyCallHimOG'

  • 12:15 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    OG's 1 AM benefit shows

    Did you know that the makers of OG organised benefit shows in Andhra Pradesh on September 25, at 1 AM? Yes! Moreover, the government has set ticket prices at Rs 1,000. 

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Pawan and Emraan's first looks

    Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 54th birthday this month. On the occasion, the makers shared the teaser of the film in which both Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi were raising anticipation for the film. While Emraan was giving Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai vibe, the actor-turned-politician looked impressive with a sword in his hand and blood on his shirt.

    Watch the OG video here:

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    OG movie makers

    OG is directed by Sujeeth. The film is produced by the renowned production company DVV Entertainments. The movie is written by Sainadh Alla and Sujeeth. S Thaman is the music composer of this film and Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa have done the cinematography.

  • 12:07 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    They Call Him OG cast

    Pawan Kalyan will be seen in a new gangster look in this film. Apart from him, the film also features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi plays the villain in this film, marking his debut in Telugu cinema. Arjun Das and Shriya Reddy are playing pivotal roles in the Pan-India movie. 

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Sep 21, 2025
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    When is the OG trailer releasing?

    With just 5 left for the film's release, Pawan's fans are eagerly waiting for the 'OG' trailer. The good news is that the OG trailer will be released today, on the evening of September 21.

