Snow White to Pintu Ki Pappi, theatrical releases of the week From Hollywood film Snow White to Bollywood movie Pintu Ki Pappi, several releases are set for this Friday. Have a look at the list here.

Theatres will be crowded with new movies this week. Aamir Khan's flicks are still going strong from last week, so if you haven't seen them yet, don't miss them. Have a look at films that are releasing in theatres this week.

White Snow

Inspired by the Brothers Grimm's 1812 fairy tale, the 1937 animated masterpiece is remade in live-action as Disney's Snow White. In addition to Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Andrew Burnap plays a new character in this version of the movie. This most recent retelling, which was directed by Marc Webb, depicts Snow White after her stepmother takes over the kingdom and forces her into the forest.

Locked

Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgard feature in the suspenseful action thriller Locked. The movie, which is a replica of the 2019 Argentinian thriller 4X4, centres on Eddie, a robber who breaks into a high-end SUV before realizing he has fallen into a deadly trap. The film, which was written by Michael Arlen Ross and directed by David Yarovesky, also stars Navid Charkhi, Michael Eklund, and Ashley Cartwright.

Pintu Ki Pappi

Every lady Pintu kisses ends up being married to someone else, which is a strange predicament he finds in this oddball Hindi romantic comedy. Pintu Ki Pappi, which was directed by Shiv Hare, has renowned actors Vijay Raaz and Murli Sharma in addition to Shushant, Jaanyaa Joshi, and Vidhii in the key parts. Full of romance, humour and surprising turns, this movie is sure to make you giggle.



Films that are re-releasing

The Karate Kid (1984)

More than 40 years after its initial release, the classic that made Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and Pat Morita (Mr Miyagi) famous is returning to theatres. The film, which was written and directed by Robert Mark Kamen and John G. Avildsen, centres on Daniel, a harassed youngster who studies karate to develop self-discipline and confidence in addition to fighting back. It's an underdog tale of tenacity and mentoring that has inspired innumerable television programs and movies over the years.

Lamhe (1991)

Lamhe, one of Yash Chopra's most inventive love tales, was revolutionary. In this story of love, grief, and fate, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi provide performances that will never be forgotten. The film's poignant message makes it an essential viewing experience.

Ghatak (1996)

With its compelling plot and strong dialogue, Sunny Deol is at the height of his abilities in this movie. Rajkumar Santoshi is a director of the action-packed, gritty drama Ghatak. The picture is a big-screen spectacle that is uncensored, passionate, and powered by outstanding performances.

Yaariyan (2014)

A movie that shaped a generation's perception of college life. Yaariyan, which was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, is full of romance, camaraderie, and music that never fails to get people moving.

Salaar: Ceasefire, Part 1 (2023)

This is your chance to discover what had audiences talking about Salaar when it first came out. Prabhas plays a dominant role in this action thriller, which was directed by KGF maestro Prashanth Neel and has stunning combat scenes as well as a gripping tale of treachery and power.

