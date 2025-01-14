The Weeknd postpones 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' album release amid Los Angeles wildfire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd on January 14 announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles. It was scheduled for January 25 and now due to the ongoing devastating wildfires, the decision has been taken. Not only this, the release of his much-awaited album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' has also been postponed till January 31. Informing fans about the postponement of the album's release, The Weeknd shared a post on his Instagram handle.

''Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am cancelling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th. This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.'' he wrote.

The Weeknd also explained the delay of his album and wrote, "In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild."

As per a latest report by CNN, due to the Los Angeles wildfire over 60 square miles of land have burned in the past week, with more than 92,000 residents under evacuation orders, and an additional 89,000 under evacuation warnings.

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' is the final part of a trilogy that began with the success of 'After Hours' in 2020. The album will be followed by a companion film of the same name, set to star The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan. The film is slated for release in May, though details about both the album and the film remain under wraps.

