Prabhas' fans get Pongal surprise, actor unveils new 'The Raja Saab' poster

Prabhas' The Raja Saab will release in April this year.

After the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is all set to entertain the audience with his next, The Raja Saab. On the occasion of the festive season of Pongal, the actor treated his fans with a new poster of his upcoming film, showcasing his retro look. In his post, the actor wished his fans a joyful festive season and wrote, ''Wishing you all joy and happiness this festive season…. See you soon with #TheRajaSaab.''

See the post:

His post sparked a wave of excitement among his fans on social media. One fan wrote, ''Your smile made my day, love you Darlingeyyy.'' ''Prabhas Anna Look,'' wrote another. A third fans commented, ''Box office record loading.''

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab boasts a soundtrack by Thaman S. The film is set to be released on April 10, 2025, in five languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is produced by TC Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner and features a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. The supporting cast features talented actors such as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam.

Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas has several other projects in his kitty including Kannapp alongside Mohanlal and Vishnu Manchu. He also has Salaar 2 in the lineup with Shruthi Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. His other projects include Fauji, Ravanam, Spirit and a film with Srikanth Odela.

(With ANI inputs)

