Hrithik Roshan revisits his handwritten prep notes for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as film clocks 25 years

Hrithik Roshan has a reason to celebrate today, January 14, 2025, as his debut film has clocked 25 years. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actor shared a series of pictures showcasing his handwritten prepping notes for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was released in 2000. In a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, Hrithik revisited his nervousness and excitement as he embarked on his first big venture in the film industry. He also reflected on how his thoughts at the time of the film's release have stayed with him. One of the pages of the notes featured motivational words the actor had written to stay focused during the preparation for his debut role.

One life. That's it only one life, one chance, don't f-- it up, don't give a shit about small failures... Just keep going, don't break," the note read. He also shared advice on trusting one's instincts and not being afraid to embrace failure. "Concentrate on the meaning of the words," he added.

He also included a note about his speech preparation writing, "Speech-talk without being conscious at all of stuttering... It doesn't happen anymore! It's all in the mind!" Sharing his thoughts in the caption, Hrithik acknowledged that after more than two decades in the industry, it was easier to embrace his old notes. "After 25 years of being in the industry, I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what's changed? I see these pages and realise absolutely nothing," he wrote.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was released in 2000 and became a massive hit. Directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, the film also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

