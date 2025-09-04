'The Voice of Hind Rajab' receives historic 23-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival Kaouther Ben Hania's drama film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' recieved a 23-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Kaouther Ben Hania's drama film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. According to Deadline, the film made history by receiving a remarkable 23-minute standing ovation at the event.

Following the screening, actor Motaz Malhees raised one of the many Palestinian flags in the audience as chants of "Free Palestine" echoed through the gallery. It must be noted that the 82nd edition of Venice International Film Festival is taking place from August 27 to September 6, 2025, at Venice Lido in Italy.

The Voice of Hind Rajab recieves 23-minute standing ovation

Several videos capturing the audience's reactions and standing ovation quickly surfaced online. In the video, audience members were seen visibly crying even after the movie ended.

The Voice of Hind Rajab: Storyline, cast, and production details

For those who may not know, the film follows the killing of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl who lived in the Gaza Strip. The drama film is directed and written by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania. It features Saja Kilani, Motaz Malhees, Clara Khoury, and Amer Hlehel in the lead roles.

It is significant to note that this movie holds an IMDb rating of 9.4 and was produced by Nadim Cheikhrouha, Odessa Raw, and James Wilson under the banner of Mime Films and Tanit Films. The music of 1-hour and 29-minute long movie is composed by Amine Bouhafa and the cinematography is done by Juan Sarmiento G.

Actor's work front

On the work front, actress Saja Kilani was last seen in the short film 'Mademoiselle Amour'. Actor Motaz Malhees was last featured in the psychological drama film 'Speak No Evil'. American actress Clara Khoury last appeared in 'Thank You for Banking with Us'.

