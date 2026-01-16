The Rip X review: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's cop drama receives positive responses from viewers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's cop drama The Rip hit the Netflix screens on January 16, 2026. Let's have a look at it's X review here.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s cop drama The Rip was released on Netflix on Friday, January 16, 2026. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film stars Matt Damon as Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne.

Viewers who have watched the film on Netflix have shared their reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Here's what users are saying about the cop drama.

So far, The Rip has received positive responses from viewers. One X user praised the performances and direction, writing, "#TheRip was good action thriller film crazy couple of violence scenes really enjoyed it Joe Carnahan directing is great solid performances by Matt Damon Ben Affleck Steven Yeun Teyana Taylor Sasha Calle (sic)."

Another user added, "Watched The Rip with zero expectations ended up loving it. Dark action, sharp twists, strong story & beautiful lighting. Matt Damon Ben Affleck the best couple is back (sic)."

One viewer called the movie an "adrenaline-pumping thriller" and praised the lead pairing, writing, "The Rip is an adrenaline pumping thriller filled with excellent chemistry and a tension which can be cut with a butter knife. It is powered by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck who are superb as the lead pairing. Overall rating 8/10 Joe Carnahan is an amazing director (sic)."

Another user wrote, “Just wrapped The Rip on Netflix and wow. One of those thrillers that tightens its grip scene by scene… then hits you with twists that make you rethink everything you just watched. Dark, tense, morally messy, and seriously well done. This is essential viewing @netflix (sic)."

The Rip: Plot

The film, The Rip, follows the story of a group of Miami cops who discovers millions of dollars in cash. The plot continues when this incident lead to distrust as outsiders gets to know about this, leaving them unsure of who they can count on.

