The Raja Saab: Prabhas fans protest delays during preview night in Hyderabad | Video Fans of Prabhas gathered at theatres in Hyderabad for special preview screenings of The Raja Saab, but delays during the January 8 preview night led to confusion and protests. The film released on January 9.

New Delhi:

Prabhas fans gathered in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, but what was meant to be a celebratory preview of The Raja Saab soon turned messy. Special preview screenings scheduled for January 8 were delayed without any clear explanation, leaving crowds waiting outside and asking for answers.

Preview shows were expected to begin at 9 pm across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Instead, confusion took over. The delays, reportedly linked to permission-related issues, left theatre staff either unable or unwilling to confirm whether the screenings would actually happen. However, fans were seemingly frustrated as their wait stretched on.

The Raja Saab: Screening delay sparks anger outside theatres

Videos going viral on social media showed Prabhas fans shouting and refusing to leave the theatre premises in Hyderabad until they were told what was happening. Many demanded clarity, saying they had been waiting for hours with no official word on the status of The Raja Saab shows.

Chaos at Hyderabad’s Vimal Theatre ahead of The Raja Saab screening

The situation escalated at Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad, where staff failed to give any updates about the preview screening. Angry fans eventually forced their way inside the halls during a media screening, insisting that the film be played for them before they left.

Clips from inside the theatre quickly went viral, capturing both the agitation and the intense pre-release buzz around Prabhas’s latest film. Take a look:

The Raja Saab review

India TV rated The Raja Saab with 2.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review read: "The Raja Saab is an ambitious horror-fantasy that relies more on emotions than on fear. It is neither a full mass entertainer nor pure horror. Instead, it is a blend that may not satisfy every viewer equally. For Prabhas, it marks a new direction. He comes across as sincere, even if the film does not fully live up to its potential."

The Raja Saab is currently in theatres.

Also read: The Raja Saab Movie Review: Prabhas leads emotion-heavy horror fantasy film; let down by stretched narrative