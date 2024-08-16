The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma confirms second season of Netflix's series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has officially confirmed the second season of his Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of a bouquet along with a glimpse of the show's cast and captioned it, ''The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is on the way.''

Netflix India's social media shared a video featuring highlights from the first season, which ended with a finale on June 22. The video not only marked the end of the first season but also hinted that the show would return for a second season "sooner than you think."

"It will shower entertainment again because The Great Indian Kapil Show's season 2 will be back in just a few months! Binge season one while you wait for the new season!," read the caption of the video.

Brimming with joy, Kapil Sharma expressed his gratitude for appreciation from people across the globe. "This has been a wonderful first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. There have been many firsts and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe," he said in a statement.

"We promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," he added.

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment industry and sports industry.

(With ANI inputs)

