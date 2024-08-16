Stree 2 vs Vedaa vs Khel Khel Mein: Who won Day 1 box office battle?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Three major releases of Independence Day 2024.

Independence Day this year was a blockbuster event for Bollywood as three major films of big stars were released in cinemas. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa locked horns on Thursday at the box office. The Day 1 box office figures are out now. So, let us find out which film managed to win the battle. As per Sacnilk, Stree 2, which had preview shows on Independence Day eve, minted Rs 46 crore on Thursday, taking the total collections to over Rs 54 crore.

Akshay Kumar's film Khel Khel Mein failed to attract the audience and earned just Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Lastly, John Abraham and Shravari Wagh's Vedaa surprisingly performed better than Khel Khel Mein and minted Rs 6.52 crore on Day 1.

About Stree 2

Apart from Rajkummar and Shraddha, the horror comedy film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The film is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. India TV's Aseem Sharma gave Stree 2, four out of 5 stars for its good storyline and brilliant acting performances of the lead cast.

Khel Khel Mein

The comedy-drama is a multi-starrer and features Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles. The film also marks the return of Akshay to the comedy genre after a long gap. India's TV Jaya Dwivedie in her review rated Khel Khel Mein 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Vedaa

Apart from John, Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. This is the second time John Abraham has collaborated with director Nikkhil Advani and ZEE Studios after Batla House (2019).

