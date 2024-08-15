'Bharat is not just a name..': Kartik Aaryan celebrates 78th Independence Day from 'seven seas away'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion premiered on Prime Video recently

Kartik Aaryan, who is reportedly in Australia currently, extended Independence Day wishes to his Insta fam with a special post on the platform. Taking to his official handle, he shared a picture of himself walking the streets and our National Flag in the background. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white shirt and navy blue coloured pants along with a grey-coloured blazer. Along with the pic, he penned a note on the special occasion and wrote, ''Wishing a Happy 78th Independence Day to my Motherland IN! I might be seven seas away, but India’s spirit, grit, and pride can be felt no matter where you are. Bharat is not just a name; it’s a feeling that always makes our hearts swell with pride. Jai Hind.''

See the post:

Later, he dropped a video of himself extending warm wishes on Independence Day and promoting his latest film Chandu Champion, which premiered recently on Amazon Prime Video.

The film serves as a great source of motivation for athletes and is sure to boost the spirit of both the audience and sports enthusiasts. The film premiered on Prime Video on August 9, 2024.

Apart from this, Kartik, fresh off the success of Chandu Champion, has a string of big releases lined up. He is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, slated for a Diwali release. He also has Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story in the pipeline.

Chandu Champion tells the story of Murlikant Petkar, a man who refused to give up and rose against all odds to achieve victory. In the film, Kartik portrayed three different sports, wrestling, swimming, and boxing.

Also Read: Stree 2 vs Khel Khel Mein vs Vedaa: Who is winning the box office battle?

Also Read: Stree 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express to become biggest preview opener