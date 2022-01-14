The Godfather: 10 Powerful dialogues you need to remember ahead of its 50th anniversary

Follow us on "Revenge is a dish best served cold." - Don Vito Corleone

Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic gem 'The Godfather' has been considered a masterpiece all around the world. It is about Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, and how things turn dangerous when he decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son Michael. It stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano and Robert Duvall amongst others. While the film classic rules the hearts of the audience for various reason, its power-packed dialogues is one reason that the viewers can't stop watching it again and again.

Interestingly, 'The Godfather', 'The Godfather: Part II', and Coppola's recently re-edited version of the final film, 'Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone' have been restored under his direction and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever. Ahead of The Godfather's 50th anniversary, let's have a look at 10 most powerful dialogues from the epic-

"You can do anything. But never go against the family." - Don Vito Corleone

"Friendship is everything. Friendship is more than talent. It is more than the government. It is almost the equal of family." - Don Vito Corleone

"Never let anyone know what you are thinking" - Michael Corleone

"Great men are not born great, they grow great." - Don Vito Corleone

"I don't like violence, Tom. I'm a businessman. Blood is a big expense." - Sollozzo

"My father made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Luca Brasi held a gun to his head, and my father assured him that either his brains or his signature would be on the contract." - Michael Corleone

"A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults." - Don Vito Corleone

"I respect those that tell me the truth, no matter how hard it is." - Michael Corleone

"I have learned more in the streets than in any classroom." - Don Vito Corleone