The Girlfriend Trailer: Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty's romantic drama explores love and insecurity The makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'The Girlfriend' starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty have dropped its official trailer on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The film will be released on November 7, 2025. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The official trailer of Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama film 'The Girlfriend' was released online on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the Telugu-language film also features Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles.

For the unversed, the film is scheduled to hit the worldwide screens on November 7, 2025. 'The Girlfriend' will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Girlfriend trailer is out now

The 2-minute 39-second trailer features Bhooma, played by Rashmika Mandanna, struggling as love turns toxic. Battling anxiety and control issues, she faces her boyfriend’s (Dheekshith Shetty) unpredictable behavior and the presence of another woman, leading to obsession and turmoil.

Watch the official trailer below:

The Girlfriend: Cast and production details

The star cast of the romantic drama film 'The Girlfriend' includes Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, Rohini and others. The film is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banners of Geetha Arts & Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The background score is given by Prashanth R Vihari and the music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The cinematography of the film is done by Krishnan Vasant.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

The 29-year-old actress Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and others. She will be next seen in action thriller film 'Mysaa' directed by Rawindra Pulle.

Also Read: The Girlfriend release date: Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama to hit theatres worldwide | Deets inside