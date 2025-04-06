The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Siddharth Roy Kapur shares his secret on choosing the right script During a conversation on India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle, well-known Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur opened up about how he decides which script he should bankroll.

Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur recently participated in India TV's popular podcast 'The Filmy Hustle', where he discussed many important issues related to the film industry. During this, Siddharth also spoke about how he chose a script for a film. According to the UTV Films owner, he chooses a script by putting himself in the audience's place. The producer said he first puts himself as an audience and sees whether they would like to watch this film or not and on this basis, he chooses the script.

How does Siddharth Roy Kapur choose a script?

'There is only one way to put yourself in the audience's place. It is not that I am not liking it, but the audience will like it. If you like it and you feel that the audience will like it, only then I make a film. Sometimes it goes wrong, but it is important to be satisfied because you have to spend 2 years with it. So it is important that you like it. Thinking that I did not like it but the audience will like it, can cause you loss, ' Kapur said at The Filmy Hustle.

How do you decide the budget?

Answering this, Murad Khetani, the Bollywood producer said, 'First of all, who is the best in which genre, so let's start with the best. First of all, the director should come on board. After the director, we approach the actors and others. After all this, you decide on the budget. When the director and actors come on board, then it is understood what your recovery will be. The budget is decided on this basis. Yes, there is risk in films, but it is a calculated risk.'

It has become difficult to bring the audience to the theatre: Siddharth

'I first see any project from the perspective of the audience. Now the audience has become used to comfort. They like to watch something comfortably while sitting at their home. They can stop it whenever they want, start it whenever they want and watch it after taking a break. Whether we like it or not, this is what happens. The pandemic has just increased this thing. Now it has become more difficult than before to bring the audience to the theatre. The habit of the audience to go out and watch movies is decreasing. But, when they come, they come in large numbers. Like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 did a business of more than 250 crores. Last year 4 films did a business of more than 500 crores. So when the flow is good, the audience starts going out. In 2023, many big superstar' films came and they got a good response from the audience,' Siddharth Roy Kapur said.

