The Family Hustle exclusive: Here's why R Madhavan quit his job out of frustration Bollywood actor R Madhavan candidly spoke about being jobless for four years at India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle. Read further to know all what the actor said.

Actor R Madhavan, who has won the hearts of people with his characters in the film world for the last 2 decades, has shared his career journey at India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle. The actor, who has won more than 25 awards in his 25-year career, never wanted to become an actor. Madhavan told in The Filmy Hustle podcast that he had never dreamed of becoming an actor. But fate brought him here. He also spoke about being jobless for four years after he left his job in frustration.

The actor took a break of 4 years

Madhavan said, 'I have always tried to play different characters. However, I consider myself lucky that I got all this quite easily. But there was a time when I got frustrated with working continuously. My wife asked me what I was doing. After this, I took a break from acting and roamed the streets of Kerala. I also toured other parts of India and tried to understand the mentality and psychology of all kinds of people. This also benefited me a lot. I wanted to know the price of potatoes and pulses to know what was happening. I grew a beard and started trying to know where the country was going. Because I got a chance to understand the psychology of people as well.'

Madhavan cried after watching this film

R Madhavan said that he never wanted to become an actor. Madhavan's parents lived in Jamshedpur and his father worked in the Tata company. Madhavan said his father wanted him to also become an engineer or a doctor and return and work in the Tata company. 'That was a time when there was not much craze for films. There were fewer movies to watch in theatres. But after some time videotapes started coming and I saw the first Tamil film which was directed by Mani Ratnam. I was 17 years old at that time and started crying. However, all this passed and I started studying. After school, I got admission in Canada on scholarship. But here in the form I had written that I want to become a rich and famous actor. I myself don't know how I wrote this. However, I never worked on this,' the actor added.

Luck knocked on my door: R Madhavan

After studying in Canada, Madhavan returned to Mumbai with the hope of getting a job. Madhavan became a teacher and during this time Madhavan started working in the field of art and later got an offer for a role. But Madhavan asked how much money he would get. So in response to this he was told that the production people are giving a break. Madhavan said, 'I got a similar offer and was asked to do a romantic role. But I asked him how much money will I get. He replied that he was giving me a break. So I said I don't want a break, I want money. After this, he decided to give me 2000 rupees. This is where my acting journey started.'

After becoming famous on TV, he created a stir in films

In the 90s, Madhavan sharpened his acting skills in many roles in TV serials and made his debut in South cinema. Madhavan's first film Alai Payuthey with Mani Ratnam was a box office hit and made him a star. After this, this journey continued and he started getting offers of work in Bollywood as well. He made his Bollywood debut with his film 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' and became a hit hero. After this, Madhavan has done many great films in Bollywood. Madhavan's role in Three Idiots was well-liked and made him a star equal to Aamir Khan. Madhavan has worked in more than 92 films, serials and series in his career so far.

How the career progressed

R Madhavan said, 'I have always tried to do something new. I decided to work with Mani Ratnam's assistant Sudha. With Sudha, I made Saala Khadoos in which I played a completely different character.' Madhavan has always worked to add some new nuance to his characters. The actor said, 'Even when everyone in Bollywood was romancing abroad, I played different kinds of characters. I did Tanu Weds Manu with Anand L Rai which was very interesting.' R Madhavan has played many great and memorable characters in his career. People have not forgotten Madhavan's character in Three Idiots even today. Madhavan has made a place in people's hearts by doing amazing work in many such films.