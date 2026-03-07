Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks separation, requests interim home in Chennai

New Delhi:

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay (popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay) is facing a legal case filed by his wife, Sangeetha Vijay. She has asked the District Court in Chengalpattu to allow her to keep living in their family home in Neelankarai, Chennai, while their divorce case is ongoing.

Sangeetha filed this request on February 22 as part of her main petition for divorce under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. In her petition, she is also asking for permanent financial support (alimony) and the right to stay in the Neelankarai house until the case is settled or until she is given another suitable home.

Sangeeta requests interim residence in Chennai

She explains that she and Vijay have been married for 26 years, during which she has taken care of the household and raised their two children, Jason Sanjay (25) and Dhivya Sasha (20). She says she has lived according to Vijay's lifestyle and has no other residence that matches his status.

The petition highlights Vijay's public image as both a leading Tamil film actor and the founder of the political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which is recognised by the Election Commission of India.

Vijay's lawyer says otherwise: Sangeetha

Sangeetha says she tried to resolve their issues peacefully before going to court, but those efforts failed. According to her, Vijay's lawyer told her she would not be allowed to stay in the house if she went ahead with the divorce. This made her fear losing her home.

Since she is a UK citizen with a degree in biomedical science, she says she currently has no alternative place to live. Therefore, she is asking the court for an interim order that lets her stay in the Neelankarai house with all its facilities until the divorce case is decided.

The house itself is important beyond the family matter, as it is closely linked to Vijay’s public and political life. This makes the case more noticeable, especially as Vijay prepares to contest his first election as TVK's candidate for Chief Minister.

