Thalapathy Vijay congratulates Rahul Gandhi for being elected as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PTI Thalapathy Vijay and Rahul Gandhi

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay has congratulated Rahul Gandhi for being elected as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. The Congress party on Tuesday declared Rahul as the LoP, ending a decade long spell of no LoP in the Lower House since 2014. "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha.." party leader K C Venugopal said while addressing the media here in the national capital.

Notably, Lok Sabha did not have Leader of Opposition in the last 10 years because no political party, other than the ruling party, was able to secure the minimum Lok Sabha seats required to nominate a Leader of the Opposition.

Taking to X, Vijay wrote, "Congratulations to Hon'ble Thiru. @RahulGandhi Avargal for being unanimously elected by @INCindia and its allies as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. My best wishes to serve the people of our Nation."

See the post:

Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi won from both Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. While Rahul Gandhi won with a margin of 364,422 votes from Wayanad defeating Communist Party of India's Annie Raja, in Raebareli, he won with a margin of 390,030 votes from Raebareli defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay on the work front will be seen next in GOAT- Greatest of All Time. The makers of GOAT recently released a small glimpse of the film. The 50-second glimpse, titled The GOAT Bday Shots, begins with a chase scene happening somewhere abroad, as we see a group of people chasing a duo on a bike. The GOAT is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and gearing up for release on September.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls commenting on her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal