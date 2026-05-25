Tejasswi Prakash shows off engagement ring on Laughter Chefs 3 sets after Desi Bling proposal

New Delhi:

TV couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making the news ever since they became engaged on Netflix's Desi Bling, wherein Karan popped the question in a very dramatic manner. After their recent first outing together, now Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs season 3 where the actress flaunted her engagement ring.

Tejasswi Prakash was seen wearing her huge diamond engagement ring and paps were quick to notice the rock.

Tejasswi clicked on the sets of Laughter Chefs season 3

In the video, Tejasswi can be seen donning an Indo-western attire. She completed her look with sunkissed makeup and tied hair. She posed for the paparazzi in a certain pose, which also grabbed the attention of all because of the gigantic diamond ring on it. It definitely became the center of attraction among paparazzi and fans. Tejasswi's videos were being circulated online soon after.

Karan Kundrra proposes Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling

On May 20, Desi Bling launched on Netflix and there have been one of the most emotional moments between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash till date. Karan surprised Tejasswi with an extensive plan that was executed by the help of his friends in Dubai, like Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Tabinda Sanpal, Pamela Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur. They all dressed in royal attire as per the extravagant arrangement made for the proposal.

When Tejasswi walked into the place, she seemed to be overwhelmed seeing the words 'Will you marry me?' written in large letters on the water.

While talking about their journey together, Karan stated how many people were not sure whether the couple would stay together for long in the beginning. After reviewing their past four years of life together, he felt that they have gone through many ups and downs, which helped them bond even stronger.

It is significant to note that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during Bigg Boss 16 and after four years, the two have put a ring on it.

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