Tateeree Phir Se: Badshah announces new version following controversy, says objectionable parts removed

New Delhi:

Rapper Badshah faced massive criticism and backlash over the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in his new song Tateeree. The Haryanvi hip-hop song, released on March 1, 2026, was taken down from YouTube after a legal complaint from the government.

Later, several complaints from government organisations, including the Haryana State Commission for Women, and other individuals led to the removal of hundreds of links, including YouTube videos and Instagram reels related to the song, by the Haryana Police.

He later issued an apology and revealed that the track had been removed from all platforms. Now, on April 10, Badshah took to his Instagram handle to announce a new version of his song titled Tateeree Phir Se and mentioned that he has edited all the objectionable parts and will release the song next week.

Tateeree Phir Se: Badshah announces new version of Tateeree

Sharing an Instagram post, Badshah wrote in Hindi which English translates to, "To the people of Haryana and to everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women's commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it… Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards our society and culture is equally important. With this, my sincere apology to all of you, to your sentiments, and to your stories and songs."

He further added, "'Tareeree Phir Se' - the journey has just begun. With your support, your voice, and your trust, this will be taken forward. I hope it brings new energy and new respect. This song is dedicated to all those who gave their opinion on this controversy. It is a conversation, and it is better to build than to break. 'Tareeree Phir Se' will be available on all platforms on 14.04.26 - listen, share, and spread it." Take a look below:

Tateeree Phir Se release date

The new version of Badshah's controversial song, Tateeree is titled Tateeree Phir Se will be released on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

This is a developing story.

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