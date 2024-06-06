Tanuja Chandra's award-winning documentary, 'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha' OTT release date is here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tanuja Chandra's 'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha' OTT release date has been announced

Award-winning filmmaker Tanuja Chandra's documentary, "Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha," is set to premiere on the OTT platform Open Theatre on June 14th. Produced by Anupama Mandloi, the film offers a heartwarming glimpse into the lives of Chandra's paternal aunts, Sudha and Radha, who reside in the village of Lahra, just a few hours from New Delhi, at the ripe ages of 86 and 93 respectively.

Here's what the filmmaker said

Chandra, known for her work on films like "Dushman," "Sangharsh," and "Qarib Qarib Singlle," crafts a sensitive and insightful portrait of her aunts, celebrating their enduring spirit and resilience. In her own words, Chandra describes the documentary: "'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha' explores the lives of two sisters in their golden years, who confront their own mortality with surprising ease and acceptance. The deep bond between the sisters and their caregivers, a unique and quirky connection, will evoke laughter and warmth in equal measure."

Producer Anupama Mandloi explains what drew her to the project: "The concept was straightforward: a few days spent observing the lives of two sisters in their twilight years. The film's true essence lies in these two women – they are argumentative, funny, sharp-tongued, yet warm and delightful. The risk had been worth it. It's also wonderful to have platforms like Open Theatre that support and promote independent films."

About the Documentary

'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha' has already gained critical acclaim, having premiered at prestigious film festivals including the Madrid International Film Festival, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival (Seattle), and the Jio Mami Film Festival, among others. The documentary has garnered numerous awards, including the Best Documentary Jury Award at the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, the Best Documentary Jury Award at the 9th Kolkata International Short Film Festival, the Best Documentary Film Award at the 2020 Indian Film Festival Cincinnati, and the Best Audience Choice Award at the Austin Film Festival.

