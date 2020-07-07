Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMI DESAI Tamas Twitter Review: Rashami Desai, Adhvik Mahajan's short film gets thumbs up from netizens

Telly stars Rashami Desai and Adhvik Mahajan have come together for the first time in the short film Tamas, which has been released today on YouTube. Other casts include Sooraj Thappar, Vaishnavi Macdonald, Ridheema Tiwari, and Mohammed Adil. Tamas depicts the troubles that people have gone through during the COVID-19 lockdown announced in the country. It revolves around a young man, Rishi (Adhvik), and his neighbour, Saina played by Rashami. "I'm really excited for 'Tamas'. It is my first short film. I had shot during the lockdown when we were facing such a difficult time. I never thought that Adhvik would be able to create something like this and I'll get an opportunity to work with him," Rashami Desai said in an interview with IANS,

Now, several people have watched Tamas and, have taken to Twitter to express their views on the short film. Fans are loving Rashami Desai's performance and appreciating the way Adhvik Mahajan' played his character to perfection.

"Watch this short film #Tamas till the end to get the now unpopular message of fraternity in India. No doubt #RashmiDesai is a fabulous actor, one who knows her craft at it's best. But also remember how beautifully #AdhvikMahajan portrayed his character. My favorites.Incredible, "said a user. Another commented, "Absolutely loved it. It gave me goosebumps. Incredible work by the entire team. #RashmiDesai #Tamas #Adhvikmahajan."

Adhvik Mahajan has donned multiple hats for this project. Besides acting, he is the writer, director, producer, and director of photography of the film.

"I had thought about this idea a while ago, but got the opportunity to work on it during the lockdown. One day I got a text from a casting team for a web project asking for my work profile but his reply was 'bhai tv ka experience count nahi hoga (TV experience won't be counted), anything substantial in cinema or web'. That triggered something in me and I decided to make my project all by myself," said the "Divya Drishti" actor.

"It was very kind of her to trust me and believe in the project, which was really a big deal for me. She has given a personal touch to the character with her innocence. It's been a wonderful experience working with her. I think this process made me better as a creative person and I have learnt a lot. This experience has taught me that with passion and zest you can do anything, and I'm really happy that I was able to make 'Tamas' the way I have imagined it," Adhvik Mahajan added.

Watch Rashami Desai, Adhvik Mahajan's Tamas here

