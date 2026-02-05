'Heartbroken': Talwiinder reacts to his viral video with Disha Patani from Nupur Sanon's wedding Punjabi singer Talwiinder has finally reacted to his viral video with Disha Patani from Nupur Sanon's wedding and said, he "felt really heartbroken". He also expressed disappointment over its circulation for views.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Talwiinder became a hot topic of online discussion after a video allegedly featuring him with actress Disha Patani from Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding surfaced on social media. For the unversed, soon after the clip went viral, many internet users claimed that the man seen in the video was Talwiinder.

Now, in a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Haseen singer finally reacted to the viral video and his face reveal, saying he felt "really heartbroken."

Talwiinder reacts to his viral video with Disha Patani from Nupur Sanon's wedding

Speaking about the viral video from Nupur Sanon's wedding, Talwiinder said, "I woke up to the news. I saw the video. I saw my face everywhere. And I saw it right before going to sleep. So for me I was not in the right state of mind when I saw and it just for me it felt like it was snatched away from me the moment that maybe because we've been working on this you know for for a really long time and then I wanted to execute it perfectly because obviously it was never about that I'm never going to show my face I'm never going to it's I'm not playing hide-and-seek with the world you know it was just like yo just leave me alone just focus on what I'm giving to you that's the public property this is not.”

He also expressed disappointment over people circulating the clip and creating content around it purely for views. "So you know I saw that and then obviously it just spreads like a wildfire people are messaging me like you know hey what's going on this that and then obviously I don't know why people act like I haven't seen the video like 200 300 500 people send me that video you know and then on top of that you're seeing people making content on it just to get some views So that shows their true colors as well. Like, wow, just for some views, just for some likes, you're really going to use this content to just get another piece on. And then even for the person that gave the video to the media, it's like for what? For 5,000, for 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, you literally just killed somebody's little goal, little thing that they were working on, little psychology trick with the audience, right? So for me, I felt really heartbroken."

What did Talwiinder say about the dating rumours with Disha Patani?

Commenting on the dating rumours with Disha Patani, the singer said, "we're still discovering ourselves. We're still figuring out ourselves. And I will just leave it at that because if they're going to try to spread the rumours, I'm going to let the rumours be rumours."

Talwiinder famous songs

Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sidhu, best known by his stage name Talwiinder, has delivered several hit songs in his singing career so far. His notable tracks include Wishes, Khayaal, Dhundhala, Nasha and others.

Also Read: Disha Patani spotted with Punjabi singer Talwiinder again, days after Nupur Sanon’s wedding | Video