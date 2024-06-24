Tallinn award-winning 'Amar Colony' trailer unveiled, promises captivating exploration of life in Himalayas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Amar Colony' trailer has been unveiled

The trailer for Amar Colony, the debut feature film by director Siddharth Chauhan, has been unveiled today. The film carries a significant distinction, it's the first Indian production to win the Special Jury Prize for Originality of Vision at the prestigious Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) in 2022 and has also been recognised at the International Film Festival of Kerala. The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's soul-stirring narrative, hinting at an emotional journey that will leave a lasting impression. Audiences can expect powerful performances and an immersive visual experience that transports them into the heart of Amar Colony.

Watch the trailer here:

Here's what the filmmaker had to say about the film

Director Siddharth Chauhan shares his vision: "My burning desire was to transport viewers to a world that mirrored reality, yet danced on the edge of the fantastical. This surreal landscape was entirely born from my imagination, a world untouched by the interpretations and truths of others. Safeguarding the originality of this concept was paramount, ensuring the film remained a wholly unique expression of my vision."

He further adds, "As a filmmaker, I've encountered numerous instances where festivals and OTT platforms have deemed my work bold and unsuitable for Indian audiences. In such scenarios, it's essential to find a platform that not only believes in your artistic vision but also provides the creative freedom to express yourself authentically. In this volatile environment, Open Theatre stands out as a beacon of hope, offering a platform for independent artists to share their work without fear of censorship."

About the film

With its award recognition and Chauhan's passionate vision, Amar Colony seems poised to be a captivating film offering audiences a fresh and original perspective. Amar Colony, a captivating exploration of life in a Himalayan foothill apartment complex, is to be released on Open Theatre on July 5th. Amar Colony features a talented ensemble cast including Nimisha Nair, Sangeeta Agrawal, Usha Chauhan, Sreejith Vijay, Ayush Shrivastava, and Deepak Sharma. It's produced by ‘Indie Film Collective’, an initiative launched by Nisheeth Kumar and his friends in India in 2018, in association with Goopy Bagha Productions.

