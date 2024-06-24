Rajkumar Hirani denies reports of Shah Rukh Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's patriotic film, says THIS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkumar Hirani denies reports of Shah Rukh and Samantha's film

Bollywood fans were joyous to read reports about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani but seems like it was too good to be true at the moment. Sources close to Rajkumar Hirani have strongly denied the rumours, stating that the filmmaker is currently busy writing his next film. Moreover, the source further stated that there have been no discussions with Shah Rukh or Samantha regarding any project. Worst to worst, the source laughed off the idea of the actors collaborating for an untitled action-adventure patriotic movie and called the rumours completely baseless and untrue.

Here's what the reports stated earlier

According to reports, rumours of Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with another South actress after Nayanthara were doing rounds. Reports were ripe that SRK had signed her next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Moreover, reports also claimed that after Dunki, Shah Rukh was again reuniting with Rajkumar Hirani. The film was said to be an action-adventure -patriotic film and more details about this film were awaited.

On the work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film performed well at the box office and earned 500 cores on the world box office. This was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023, he made his comeback after 4 long years. However, Shah Rukh may not have any release this year. The actor has also not announced his upcoming films. But reports suggest that he might have a cameo in KGF famed actor Yash's next film 'Toxic'. Moreover, he also has Pathaan famed Siddharth Anand's 'King' in the pipeline. Reports claim that this film will also mark Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the 2023 film Khushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The Family Man 2 actor had taken a long break from acting last year after her myositis diagnosis. She will next be seen in Citadel India opposite Varun Dhawan. For the unversed, the series is being made by the makers of Family Man and Farzi, Raj and DK.

