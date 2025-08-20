Swara Bhasker's crush on MP Dimple Yadav with 'We Are All Bisexuals' statement triggers netizens Swara Bhaskar talked about homo sexuality in a recent interview and opened up about having a crush on Dimple Yadav.

Raanjhanaa actor Swara Bhaskar is known for her outspoken statements. She speaks openly on political or non-political issues. The actor who remains in the headlines more due to her social media presence and statements than films, has once again come into the limelight due to her outspoken style.

She opened up about sexuality, that too in the presence of her husband Fahad Ahmad and said that she has a crush on Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav.

Swara Bhaskar's comment on sexuality

In an interview given to Indian Express Screen, Swara said, 'We all are bisexual. If you leave people on their own, they are naturally bisexual. Heterosexuality is just a belief, which has been culturally embedded in humanity for thousands of years.' During this time, the actress's husband was present in front, who kept silent and kept observing her words and refrained from commenting on it.

Dimple Yadav is Swara's crush

Swara is currently seen in the reality show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga-Jodiyon Ka Reality Check' with her husband and leader Fahad Ahmed. In a conversation on this show, the host asked her who she has a crush on? And the answer was Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

Swara said that she had also met her in person recently. During this, she clearly said that she likes her. In the interview, Swara said smilingly, 'I have put my husband's career in danger in Maharashtra and after his lines, the situation in Uttar Pradesh politics is also not looking good.' After this Fahad laughed out loud.

Swara Bhaskar is enjoying motherhood

Let us tell you, in the year 2023, Swara and Fahad welcomed their daughter Rabia. She was born just 9 months after marriage. Currently, the actress is away from films and is enjoying motherhood while spending time with her husband and daughter. She is very active on social media and expresses her frank opinion.

