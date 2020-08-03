Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and BJP MLA demands CBI probe into actor's death in Bihar Assembly

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has raised many eyebrows and his family members are suspecting foul play. Today, Sushant's death case reverberated in the monsoon session of the Bihar assembly. The MLAs of all the parties in one voice demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Leader of Opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav also demanded a fair inquiry into the matter.

Raising the issue in the House, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, MLA and brother of late Sushant Singh Rajput, said that the Maharashtra Police is not cooperating with Bihar Police which has gone to Mumbai to probe the alleged suicide case. He said that the investigation would not be carried out properly in such a situation.

He said, "The way in which Maharashtra Police misbehaved with Bihar Police is before the entire country."

"The country has seen the way in which the Bihar police team was treated in Mumbai. When Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai for investigation, he was forcibly quarantined. It is clear that the investigation is not being done properly by Mumbai Police," he added.

Bablu said that there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also supported MLA Bablu. He said that the RJD has been with Sushant Singh Rajput's family since the beginning.

Yadav said that the Bihar government should take it seriously at the way Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Government are mishandling the case.

He also demanded CBI probe into the matter adding that the film city to be built in Rajgir should be named after Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Congress and the JDU legislators present in the house also called for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

(With IANS Inputs)

