FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

BREAKING News: Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, on Tuesday, filed an FIR against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetting the actor's suicide. Sushant's father had filed the FIR in Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police station on Sunday, alleging that Rhea took money from Sushant and forced him to take the drastic step. The late actor's father also claimed that Rhea exploited Sushant financially and compelled him to keep a distance from his own family.

In a six-page complaint, Sushant's father has alleged Rhea of breaching Sushant's trust, cheating him, and driving the actor to commit suicide. Sushant's father has also claimed that Rhea threatened Sushant of revealing the details of his apparent mental illness to the media.

Sushant's father has claimed that Rhea used Sushant's success as a ladder to propel her own Bollywood career. It has been mentioned in the FIR that Rhea also had access to Sushant's debit and credit cards and used these to exploit Sushant financially.

In another serious allegation, the late actor's father has stated that Rhea intentionally compelled Sushant to feel depressed, and forced him to take the wrong medicines for mental illness. Sushant's father also claimed that Rhea threatened to destroy Sushant's career by making public the reports of his apparent mental illness.

According to the FIR, Sushant's father said that Rhea changed his son's mobile number so that his family couldn't connect to him.

Meanwhile, four officers of Bihar Police have left for Mumbai as soon as the FIR was registered. However, on the other hand, the Mumbai Police has clearly said that no contact has been made in this regard from Bihar Police, In other words, there has been no initial talk between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police about the FIR and investigation and action.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked debates around favoritism, nepotism, and bullying in Bollywood and therefore several Bollywood biggies have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the death case. As of now, over 40 people have been questioned in connection with Sushant’s death case such as Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rumi Jaffery, Shekhar Kapur.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. According to his post-mortem report, the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. Foul play was ruled out as there were no struggle marks or external injuries on his body.

It has been alleged that ‘professional rivalry’ may have driven Sushant to take the step. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police were looking into all possible angles.

There are many celebrities who are demanding a CBI probe and have even written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a CBI probe in the case.

