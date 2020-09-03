Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty's father at DRDO guest house for 3rd day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father reached the DRDO guest house here on Thursday for questioning by the CBI for the third consecutive day in the case of death of her boyfriend and film star Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said. In the last two days, the 28-year-old actress's father Indrajeet Chakraborty was questioned for over 18 hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Thursday, he reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.

The actress, who was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also grilled by the CBI, have not been summoned by the probe agency on Thursday so far.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

After his demise, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people. The late actor's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said it has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of Rajput's death.

The role of Rhea Chakraborty's brother and his purported links with people nabbed by NCB are under the scanner of the agency and he is expected to be summoned for questioning soon, officials said.

