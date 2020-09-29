Image Source : FILE Sushant Singh Rajpit case was used to defame Maha for gains in Bihar: Anil Deshmukh

Referring to reports claiming that doctors did not find poison in Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday "some parties" defamed the state for gains in Bihar. He also said he was "eagerly waiting" for the outcome of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the case.

The NCP leader's comments came a day after the CBI said it had not reached any conclusions in the case yet. "The AIIMS report which has come today (as claimed by some media outlets) says there was no poison in Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera," Deshmukh told reporters.

"The Mumbai police were probing the matter quite professionally, but suddenly the probe was handed over to the CBI," he said.

Even the Supreme Court, which upheld the transfer of the case to the central agency last month, had observed that the Mumbai police had investigated the matter properly, he said.

It seems some political parties conspired to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. Allegations were leveled against several people," Deshmukh, an NCP leader, said.

"All this was done to seek political benefit out of Sushant Singh death case during the (coming) Bihar elections," he alleged.

He also noted that former Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey joined the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) after seeking voluntary retirement ahead of the polls. "Pandey too was used for political purposes," Deshmukh alleged.

Earlier in the day, Deshmukh had taken to Twitter to ask, "What happened after the Sushant Singh death case probe was handed over to the CBI? People have been asking whether the actor committed suicide or was killed.

We are also waiting eagerly to know the outcome of the CBI probe," he added. The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of an FIR lodged in Patna by the actor's parents against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide, to the CBI.

