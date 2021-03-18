Image Source : TWITTER/@QLXKE_ Superheroes, Crime Thrillers & Documentaries take over OTT this Weekend

A hectic work week often calls for a joyful binge-watch to treat yourself for all the effort you have put. Whether these past few days were tough on you or it just flew by in a second, the weekend is finally here and along with it are the latest OTT releases to make it worthwhile! While new shows and movies always arrive with excitement, the releases this time around are off the roof with ‘Justice League: SynderCut’ finally being available alongside the much awaited ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. The undiscovered gem this weekend though would be the critically acclaimed crime thriller ‘Liar’!

Here are this weekend's releases across Voot Select, Disney+Hotstar, BookMyShow Stream & Netflix to binge-watch!

1. Zack Snyder's Justice League - BookMyShow Stream

A four hour magnum opus from the DC Universe by the sensational Zack Synder showcases Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash coming together to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions that occurred after Superman’s ultimate sacrifice

2. Liar S1 & S2 – Voot Select

Laura Nielson, a smart and capable teacher in the middle of a breakup, is set up on a date with recently widowed surgeon Andrew Earlham. However, the day after it is apparent that something has gone wrong, and the subsequent fallout rapidly spirals out of control, exposing the power of truth, deception, and trust. Liar is a hidden gem if you’re into suspense and are seeking a well told story!

3. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Disney+Hotstar

Marvel started Phase 4 on a high note with Wandavision and aims to continue the momentum with the highly anticipated release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities and reveal more that is in store for the Marvel universe

4.FORMULA 1: Drive To Survive S3 – Netflix

Ahead of the return of the F1 season comes the third season of the most loved docuseries of the auto enthusiasts! giving viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in one of the world's greatest racing competitions. "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" reveals the true story of the high-octane sport, which goes beyond the fight to be No. 1. There's also a battle for the heart, soul and direction of the multibillion-dollar business.

5.Sky Rojo – Netflix

From the creators of Money Heist, Sky Rojo narrates the tale of Coral, Wendy and Gina go on the run-in search of freedom while being chased by Romeo, their ex-boss from Las Novias Club, and his henchmen, Moises and Christian.