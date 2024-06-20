Sunny Deol to finally make his Telugu debut, teams up with filmmaker Gopichand Malineni

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni

Sunny Deol, who recently made a massive comeback to Bollywood with Gadar 2 is all set to make his Telugu debut. The actor will be collaborating with filmmaker Gopichand Mallineni for an upcoming project. Pushpa 2 makers Mythri Movie Makers along with People Media Factory will be producing an action entertainer which will be led by Sunny Deol.

Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram to share the new poster and wrote in the caption, "Make way for the biggest action film of the country- #SDGM". Starring action superstar @iamsunnydeol...directed by @donogopichand...@produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory....MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman #RishiPunjabi #AvinashKolla." Fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "2024 full of surprises ". Another user wrote, "Sunny and south combo fire". "Sunny paaji legendary action superstar", wrote the third user.

Sunny Deol was last seen in the blockbuster film 'Gadar 2' which beat Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 at the domestic box office. The film was finally released in August 2023 and received immense love from the audience, creating havoc at the ticket windows. Also starring Ameesha Patel, 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues' is directed and produced by Anil Sharma.

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Lahore 1947. The film Lahore 1947 will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. The film will bring together Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. Lahore 1947 will also feature Preity Zinta and Alia Fazal. Apart from Lahore 1947, the actor has several big projects in the pipeline including Border 2, Vivek Chauhan's directorial Baap, and Apne 2 among others. He will also be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

