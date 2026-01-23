Sunjay Kapur property dispute: Rani Kapur vs Priya Sachdev - A Look at the statements In filings submitted in September 2025 and January 2026, Rani Kapur has advanced materially different narratives regarding her late son’s character, conduct, and role in the management of family assets — positions that appear difficult to reconcile.

Court records in an ongoing property dispute involving the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur have drawn attention to what legal observers describe as sharply contradictory positions taken by his mother, Rani Kapur, across two separate civil proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

In filings submitted in September 2025 and January 2026, Rani Kapur has advanced materially different narratives regarding her late son’s character, conduct, and role in the management of family assets — positions that appear difficult to reconcile.

Allegations in the January 2026 civil suit

In the civil suit instituted in January 2026, where Rani Kapur is the plaintiff, she has alleged that her late son was a central figure in a sustained conspiracy against her.

According to the pleadings, she has accused Sunjay Kapur of exercising undue influence, intimidation, and coercion to gain control over her assets, acting in concert with other defendants. The suit alleges misuse of trust, coercion of signatures, and diversion of assets into a trust structure, exploiting her dependence as a senior citizen.

The pleadings further claim that she was subjected to emotional pressure, threats of legal and criminal consequences, and intimidation linked to potential business and IPO-related repercussions. In this version, the late businessman is portrayed as dishonest, manipulative, and legally coercive.

Position taken in the September 2025 suit

However, in an earlier civil proceeding filed in September 2025, in which Rani Kapur is arrayed as Defendant No. 3, her stance regarding her son is markedly different.

In that matter, her pleadings rely on Sunjay Kapur’s integrity, care, and meticulous nature to challenge the authenticity of a disputed Will. He is described as a caring and attentive son who curtailed personal travel to look after her following a fall, shared a close emotional bond with his mother and children, and was highly detail-oriented in legal and business matters.

On this basis, it was argued that grammatical and drafting inconsistencies in the Will rendered it “wholly inconceivable and improbable” that the document could have emanated from him, and that disinheriting his mother and children would have been inconsistent with his character.

Contradictions under the scanner

Legal observers note that the two pleadings attribute diametrically opposite traits and conduct to the same individual. While the 2026 suit positions Sunjay Kapur as a coercive wrongdoer central to alleged fraud, the 2025 suit presents him as the benchmark of integrity whose character is relied upon to discredit disputed documents.

Experts point out that acceptance of one version would substantially undermine the factual foundation of the other.

Priya Sachdev Kapur’s complaint on public statements

The broader dispute has also expanded to include allegations concerning public commentary made while the matters remain pending before the court.

In a separate complaint, Priya Sachdev Kapur has alleged that Mandhira Kapur Smith carried out a “sustained and coordinated campaign” of defamatory statements through podcasts, television interviews, and digital platforms.

According to her complaint, Priya Sachdev Kapur has stated that these public remarks contained “false assertions, insinuations, and personal attacks” and were intended to cause social ostracism and damage her reputation, despite the disputes being sub judice and under active judicial consideration.

Credibility and legal implications

Legal analysts note that the positions taken across the proceedings are not framed as alternative pleadings but as mutually exclusive factual narratives. Such inconsistencies, they observe, go to the root of credibility rather than peripheral details and may carry implications for how the court evaluates the pleadings.

Matter sub judice

All matters remain pending before the Delhi High Court. No judicial findings have yet been recorded on the merits of the allegations, the alleged contradictions, or the complaints relating to public statements.

The dispute continues to be closely watched as part of a wider legal battle over the estate and assets of the late Sunjay Kapur.