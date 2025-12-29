Sunil Grover mimics Aamir Khan on Kapil Sharma's show; impressed fans say, 'real se bhi real hain' A preview video of comedian Sunil Grover mimicking Aamir Khan from The Great Indian Kapil Show went viral online, where he chats with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday while impersonating the Bollywood superstar.

New Delhi:

Comedian Sunil Grover has become a household name, and all thanks to his remarkable performance and comedic timing, especially shown in Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. He gained widespread attention for his mimicry of notable celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, and others.

Now, Sunil has once again impressed his fans with his new avatar as Aamir Khan. In a video from the upcoming episode, Sunil can be seen transforming into Aamir Khan, and fans are praising him on social media.

Sunil Grover mimics Aamir Khan

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are currently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will appear as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions. Adding to the excitement, a preview video of Sunil Grover as Aamir Khan went viral online, where he made an entrance to chat with the guests. He joked about Aamir Khan's multiple marriages and even poked fun at the long title of Kartik and Ananya's film.

Internet reacts to Sunil Grover's mimicry as Aamir Khan

As soon as the clip from the episode was released, social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Users praised Sunil Grover's mimicry and even called it "real." One comment reads, "Abe mujhe laga real wala Aamir aagaya, same (sic)." One Instagram user added, "Oh bhai mujhe laga Aamir aaya hai (sic)." They also appreciated Sunil Grover, writing, "Real se bhi Real hai (sic)." "At first look, I thought it's Aamir Khan himself. This guy is extremely talented (sic)," a comment read.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection

The romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been competing with already released films at the box office. Released on Christmas 2025, the movie opened with Rs 7.75 crore, and within four days of its release, it has earned Rs 23.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

