Sunanda Sharma hugs fan on stage during Mohali concert; heartwarming video goes viral Sunanda Sharma won hearts with her gesture at a live concert in Mohali. When a fan showered her with love from the audience, the singer called him on stage and hugged him — a heartwarming moment that instantly went viral online.

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, best known for songs like Duji Vaar Pyaar, Mummy Nu Pasand and others, recently won the hearts of her fans at one of her concerts. A video of her hugging her crazy fan on stage at one of her concerts quickly went viral online.

In the video, the fan can be seen praising the singer from the fan pit area, after which Sunanda called him on stage and hugged him. Her heartwarming gesture received praise from the audience and quickly went viral on the internet.

Sunanda Sharma hugs a fan on stage during concert

Sunanda also shared the video on her official Instagram handle, captioning it, "Jo pyaar karde ne, oh te Gale milan de haqdaar ne Thank you for sending me this video Rooh khush ho gayi ai Jinna pyaar mainu mileya ai, ohde ton pta lagdai k mere Murshad di nigaah mere te sawalli ai."("Those who love are the ones who truly deserve a hug. Thank you for sending me this video. My soul feels so happy. The love I’ve received shows that my Murshad’s (spiritual guide’s) blessings are upon me.") Watch the video below:

For the unversed, the viral video was from Sunanda Sharma's Mohali concert, which was held at CGC University in Mohali. It has garnered more than 40 million views, over 3.6 million likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

Sunanda Sharma's famous songs

For the unversed, Sunanda Sharma made her singing debut with the Punjabi language song Billi Akh. It was well-received by the audience upon its release. Over the years, she gave several hit songs. Her famous songs include Patake, Jaani Tear Naa, Pagal Nahi Hona, Jatt Disda, Udh Di Phiran and others.

