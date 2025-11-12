Globetrotter: Priyanka Chopra wears saree, fires a gun in first-look poster from SS Rajamouli's film The first look poster of Priyanka Chopra from her upcoming film Globetrotter was unveiled on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. SS Rajamouli's Telugu action epic film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The makers of the most anticipated Telugu film Globetrotter have unveiled the first look poster of Priyanka Chopra's Mandakini on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Globetrotter features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI (sic)."

For the unversed, the film Globetrotter is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2026.

